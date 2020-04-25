Striker also confirms that from July he will be a Chelsea player. Dutch team’s shirt 22 farewell was not as expected, but ended with victory

Ajax striker Ziyech could not say goodbye the way he would like the crowd to be. Due to the cancellation of the Dutch Championship, the player will no longer wear the team shirt because he has already arranged his move to Chelsea for the next season. In addition to commenting on the change, the Moroccan also criticized the fact that his team, which occupied the first place in the Eredivisie, was not declared champion, in an interview with “AD”.

In the main competition in the country, AZ Alkmaar is in second place with the same number of points and victories as Ajax, but behind by the goal difference.

– Now that there is no football, they are getting crazier every day. We are ahead. These stories that AZ deserved more because it won us twice is absurd. Now doesn’t the goal difference count? How did PSV win in 2007? Exactly for a goal. It is true that we are not officially champions. I would also prefer that you decide on the field, but if you have to choose a champion, it’s Ajax.

The athlete said that he would not like to say goodbye this way, but that the memories of the last great achievements made by the club will remain in memory.

– My signature is in the contract and as of July I am a Chelsea player. I never thought of anything else. It all depends on when countries will reopen and be able to play safely again.

The English have reached an agreement with the Dutch and are expected to pay more than R $ 200 million for the attacker who acts on the sides of the field. In the current season, shirt 22 managed to score eight goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

