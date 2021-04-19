Ajax will not prevent André Onana’s exit in the transfer market

The technical director of Ajax, Marc Overmars, today opened the door to the goalkeeper André Onana, who was sanctioned last February with a year without playing for doping and has a contract until the summer of 2022.

The Amsterdam club had the intention to renew it until 2024, but “negotiations have stopped,” Marc Overmars told ESPN television before the Cup final between Ajax and Vitesse (2-1).

When the coach was asked if his words meant that the goalkeeper could go to another club this summer, he replied that “that could happen”.

“Maybe he will try to leave in July, it is a pity that we have not solved it,” Overmars added, referring to the failed negotiations to renew Onana’s contract.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was sanctioned with a year without playing after, in a urine test carried out on October 30, 2020, they found furosemide, a prohibited dieuretic. According to the footballer’s own version, he confused a drug that his girlfriend was prescribed for an aspirin.

The sanction against Onana came into effect last February and coach Erik ten Hag found his replacement in Maarten Stekelenburg, the Netherlands’ starting goalkeeper at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa won by Spain.