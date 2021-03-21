Ajax vs. Den Haag LIVE ONLINE by the Eredivisie: schedule, streaming and TV channels to watch the meeting

With Edson Alvarez as a possible owner, the Ajax will receive TODAY Sunday, March 21 to Den Haag for the 27th day of the Eredivise. The match will take place in the Johan Cruyff Arena and you can see Live for ESPN 3 for several countries in South America, while for Mexico it will be available via streaming by ESPN Play.

Duel of realities in Holland. The Amsterdam giant has five consecutive victories and has not fallen for 22 games, comfortably leading the local league with 8 points above the PSV. In their last presentation, those led by Erik ten Hag beat 2-0 at Young boys and they got into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League, where they will be measured against the Rome for a pass to semis.

In another tune, Den Haag it is currently in direct descent positions and occupies the second to last position in the table. The Storks they have an incredible streak of 12 games without knowing the victory and it will be difficult for the leader to try to get out of this well.

Day and time: when will the Ajax vs. Den Haag?

The Ajax vs. Den Haag for matchday 27 of the Eredivise will be this Sunday, March 21 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Hours according to each country:

Spain: 20:00 hours

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

chili: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: 13:00 hours

U.S: 12:00 PT / 15:00 ET

Streaming: how to watch the game Ajax vs. Den Haag LIVE?

The match will be broadcast LIVE and LIVE in South America through ESPN 3, while in Mexico it will go for ESPN Play.