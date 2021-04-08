Ajax vs AS Roma: Edson Álvarez starts in the first leg quarterfinals of the Europa League

This Thursday, the Europa League begins its quarter-final round and one of the best matches that the draw gave was el Ajax vs Rome, I find that it will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena at 2:00 p.m. Mexico City.

The Mexican Edson Álvarez will enter the field of play as a starter to collaborate with his team to obtain a favorable result in the first leg. As of the second part of the tournament, the Club América youth squad has become a key player in Ten Hag.

Ajax is together with Manchester United and Arsenal, one of the favorites to reach the final of the Europa League. In case of qualifying for the next round, the Dutch team will face the winner of the key between the ‘Red Devils’ and Granada.

Ajax vs Roma lineup: Scherpen, TImber, Álvarez, Klaasen, Neres, Gravenberch, Tadic, Rensch, Martínez, Tagliafico and Antony