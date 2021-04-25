Ajax, virtual champion of the Eredivisie

04/25/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

EFE

The Ajax was proclaimed this Sunday virtual champion of the Eredivisie 2021/22 thanks to his victory against the AZ Alkmaar (2-0) with a double of Davy klaassen in a game in which the Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico gave the assist for the second goal.

The Amsterdam team is placed twelve points behind the second in the table, the PSV Eindhoven, with four days remaining for the end of the championship. The goal difference between the two teams in the overall standings is 33 goals in favor of the Ajax, which makes it practically impossible for the Eindhoven team to turn the championship around.

The 7,500 fans of Ajax who had access to the stadium, after presenting a negative test for covid-19, celebrated the two goals of Klaassen as if they were worth a title, in a meeting in which the Argentines Nicolás Tagliafico Y Lisandro Martinez and the mexican Edson Alvarez they played the 90 minutes.

The goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg saved the Ajax in the first half with a couple of key interventions, clearing two dangerous shots from Calvin stengs Y Albert gudmundsson.

In the second half, the Ajax took the initiative and launched himself at the goalkeeper’s goal Marco Bizot, which stopped a left foot from Tagliaphic in ’48 and saw a headbutt from Sebastien haller, to pass from Martinez, it went a few inches above the crossbar.

The first goal of the afternoon came in the 66th minute after a great intermission in the area of Dusan Tadic. The Serbian gave the ball to Haller, the Ivorian let it pass and KlaassenAll alone, he pushed her to the bottom of the net.

At the edge of the end, a corner kick thrown by Ryan gravenberch was combed with the head by Tagliaphic towards the far post, where Klaassen, again alone, he headed and raised the final 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The sum of at least one point before the Emmen next Sunday it would be worth the Ajax to be officially proclaimed champion of the Eredivisie 2020/21 and get the double, since last week he already won the Netherlands Cup.