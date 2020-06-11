Ajax made official the renewal of 18-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Thursday, one of the pearls of the Amsterdam school, for three more years, until June 2023.

06/11/2020 at 14:48

CEST

.

“I always told my trusted people that I wanted to stay. I joined Ajax in 2010, I was chosen when I was an 8 year old. After ten seasons, you don’t want to leave, “said the young footballer in an interview with the club’s network.

Gravenberch debuted in the first team in September 2018 in a match against PSV Eindhoven, when he was 16 years old and 130 days old, which made him the youngest player to debut with Ajax. He surpassed Clarence Seedorf, who did it at 16 years and 241 days in 1992.

evolution

He spent the rest of the 2018/19 season and part of the current season embracing himself in the Ajax affiliate, but coach Erik ten Hag called him up again in December 2019 with some regularity. He played nine games in the Dutch top flight, scored two goals and gave an assist, an evolution that was stopped by the suspension of the Eredivisie due to the coronavirus.

“When I returned to the first team this season, I immediately noticed that the level was higher. I started well and even scored. After that I had more difficult times (& mldr;) I think I couldn’t fully develop my own game “, assured.

With the renewal, Gravenberch has set itself the goal of becoming “a permanent value in Ajax” and “score more goals”.