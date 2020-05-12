A dozen players from Ajax Amsterdam have resumed This Thursday, he will train in trios, with a very specific session, despite the suspension of the Eredivisie, the League in the Netherlands, after the government’s ban on any sporting event until next September.

Toekomst sports complex This Wednesday hosted the first training session since March 15, as reported by the club, despite the fact that there is no activity planned after the cancellation of the championship and the eliminations in the European Cup and League.

The Ajax players went to work three by three and subsequently divided into two groups. For example, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs and Joël Veltman trained together on the main field and Donny van de Beek, Dusan Tadic and Razvan Marin did exercises together on field 3. Around noon there was a shift change and six other players from the Dutch set.

Carel Eiting, Lisandro Martínez and Jurriën Timber They formed a group, while Quincy Promes, Lassina Traoré and Danilo also did the same. This Thursday the sessions will continue with other players from the first Ajax squad. “They will work according to the same principle as today: two groups of three, distributed in different fields and a shift in the morning and afternoon,” the club reported.

Ajax was the leader of the domestic competition with 56 points, the same as AZ Alkmaar, second classified. In the Netherlands, there were still nine days to go.

