Ajax renews Dusan Tadic due to rumors of his departure

The front Dusan Tadic this Friday renewed his contract with him Ajax until 2024, the club said in a statement, and put an end to rumors about the alleged interest of the Milan for signing him.

The sporting director of Ajax, Marc overmars, said the Serbian footballer “is in top form and will be of great value to Ajax for years to come.”

“It is no secret that Dusan plays a very important role in the team. Both on and off the field, he is a true leader. It’s wonderful that we can link him to the club for longer, “added Overmars.

The agreement implies the extension of the Serbian’s contract for one more season, since two years ago the Amsterdam club announced its renewal until 2023.

In recent weeks, various publications have mentioned Milan’s interest in signing him, but Tadic followed the rumors. “I play for the club of my dreams, I am very proud of it,” he told the Dutch press. Also, Overmars announced last week that the player “is not for sale.”

The 32-year-old Serbian international arrived in Amsterdam in the summer of 2018 from Southampton Football Club and has been a linchpin in coach Erik ten Hag’s system ever since. He has played 149 official matches with the red and white shirt, in which he has scored 76 goals and given 70 assists.

It remains to be seen whether Netherlands international Steven Berghuis joins Tadic at the Ajax lead as the Amsterdam club negotiates his signing with Feyenoord.