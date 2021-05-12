Ajax melts their league trophy and distributes it among their fans to make up for their absence in the stadiums

The Ajax has starred in one of the great gestures of the season after having risen as Eredivisie champions earlier this month. The Amsterdam team wanted to remember their fans, with whom they could not share the season in which they raised their 35th league and has had a nice touch with them.

The board has decided melt the garter trophy to create up to 42,000 tiny stars of metal that as of this Wednesday will distribute with his fans so that they can have “a piece of Ajax” and will literally share the plate of champions with their fans.

“This season we have played practically without an audience. At least, they weren’t in the stands. Even so, we have noticed your support every week“, Edwin van der Sar, legend and general manager of the club, begins by explaining.” Earlier we announced that we were dedicating the title to the fans. Sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof of this. After this turbulent year, we make fans participate in our championship in the purest possible way“he added.

However, unlike what happens in Spain, in the Eredivisie they have briefly returned to normal and in some Ajax games the stands were attended by their fans. That yes, they have been 30 games that were played behind closed doors.

In this way, members will receive stars of 3.45 grams, of which 0.06 belonged to the trophy that their idols raised just a few days ago, to give a positive point to a year to forget.