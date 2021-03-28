Ajax: Lisandro Martínez talks about the future of his team

Lisandro Martínez, Argentinian Ajax player Amsterdam, said in an interview with Efe that he continues to watch the important games of the Argentine Super League and from most European competitions, although he pointed out that “it is not in his plans” to leave his current club.

“I watch a lot of football: matches in the Argentine league, the Italian, the Premier, the League, the Bundesliga. I’m like a football addict, I don’t miss any of them,” said the defender, who highlighted competition among his tastes. English “because of the intensity they have.”

Martínez has a contract with Ajax until June 30, 2023, which has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League and is the current leader of the Dutch Eredivisie.

When asked if he would like to try his luck in another European competition, the defender was clear. “I don’t think about the future. I try to enjoy the present, to live day to day. We have a lot of things ahead of us at Ajax so it would be very bad for me to be thinking about the future”

Martínez signed for the Amsterdam club in the summer of 2019. In his first season, he was one of Erik ten Hag’s undisputed starters until the pandemic paralyzed league competitions in March 2020.