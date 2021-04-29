Ajax launches commemorative jersey in honor of Bob Marley

The set of Ajax, team of the former player of the Eagles of America, Edson Alvarez is one game away from lifting the Eredivisie title, he managed to tie it with a tribute planned by the Amsterdam outfit to legendary musician Bob Marley.

Within the framework of his 40th anniversary, which will have as its main gesture the launch of a special edition shirt that honors the trend promoted by the Jamaican.

It is a shirt that will be launched on May 11, which is based on the color black and vivid green, yellow and red, hallmarks of the Rastafarian movement, which Marley himself adopted as a philosophy of life.

The bond between Ajax and Bob Marley began in 2008, when fans adopted part of the song Three little birds as one of their songs that they sing during games at the Amsterdam Arena and special celebrations.

