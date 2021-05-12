Ajax founds its Eredivisie title and surprises its most loyal fans

Ajax melted its Dutch league champion trophy to deliver a small silver star to the 42,000 subscribers who were unable to occupy their seats due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The historic club of Amsterdam released several film-cut videos on Wednesday in which the Eredivisie trophy – a large silver plate – was cast to become the little stars.

Fans will receive a 3.45 gram star, Ajax said. “After a turbulent year, we are ensuring that our fans feel part of the championship,” said its chief executive, Edwin van der Sar, the most important goalkeeper in the league. club history.

The slogan of the campaign is “A piece of victory. A piece of history. A piece of Ajax. “

“Before, when we said ‘this title is for you’ we were expressing that we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really do, “added Van der Sar.

The Dutch federation presented him with a second silver trophy as a rare gift to display in their windows, the club said. This season, Ajax played 30 of their 34 league games in an empty stadium.

The team, which plays in a 55,000-seat stadium named after the national icon Johan Cruyff, closed the season with a double after winning the Dutch Cup.

The stadium is expected to host 12,000 spectators in the four Euro Cup games it will host next month, including the Netherlands’ three Group C matches against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.

