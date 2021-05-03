Ajax: Fernando Schwartz surrenders at the feet of Edson Álvarez after winning the Eredivisie title

Midfielder Edson Álvarez continues to receive praise from the Mexican fans and media, after successfully lifting the first Eredivisie of his European soccer career in the colors of Ajax Amsterdam.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, highlighted the long road that has passed since the beginning of the career of the former youth squad of the Eagles of America to achieve the championship in Holland.

During the new broadcast of his section ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator surrendered at the feet of midfielder Edson Álvarez in recognition of the great 2020-2021 season he had with the Dutch team in the Eredivisie.

"Edson Álvarez five years ago took two to three transports from Tlanepantla to train in Coapa, five years later, he is the fifteenth Mexican player to be champion in Europe and he is with Ajax in Amsterdam where he has already won two titles, the cup and the league. Edson Álvarez had a hard time adapting to Dutch football, however, his notoriety, supported by coach Ten Hag, led him to be an indisputable starter".

“Edson Álvarez five years ago took two to three transports from Tlanepantla to train in Coapa, five years later, he is the fifteenth Mexican player to be champion in Europe and he is with Ajax in Amsterdam where he has already won two titles, the cup and the league. Edson Álvarez had a hard time adapting to Dutch football, however, his notoriety, supported by coach Ten Hag, led him to be an indisputable starter “.

“As a central defender, as a means of containment, Edson Álvarez has surrendered; without a doubt that Edson shows that football in the Netherlands is a good entry point for young Mexicans, since there most of the titles have been achieved, for the 15 who have achieved it in European territory, starting with Hugo Sánchez being the first and now Edson Álvarez being the fifteenth and not the last, “he said.

