Ajax fans cheer and surrender to Edson Álvarez in celebration (VIDEO)

The Mexican, Edson Alvarez He became virtual champion of the Dutch Eredevisie, because in the absence of 4 days, 12 points separate him from PSV, which is why the fans were ahead of the celebrations and cheered the team’s squad, who enjoyed the triumph and the title almost sure.

One of the cheered players was the Mexican Edson Álvarez, to whom the fans dedicated a song to the rhythm of his name, which the Americanist youth squad celebrated by dancing.

Álvarez, who arrived at Ajax in 2019, will be able to lift the League champion trophy for the first time in the Netherlands, as last season there was no winning team due to the pandemic and Ajax lost the opportunity to win the title.

Edson has played 22 games this tournament in the League, 16 as a starter and has scored 2 goals, also giving two assists.

Edson has become one of the bastions of Ajax and the fans recognize the claw and intensity of his game, which is why they praise the Mexican.