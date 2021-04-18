Ajax: Edson Álvarez would have rejected ‘coaching’ from Diego Dreyfus

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about the relationship between Javier Hernandez Y Diego dreyfus, who has served as his life coach in recent years; However, various media have pointed to the businessman as one of the factors behind the decline in the Mexican level.

Dreyfus has an extensive portfolio of personalities whom he helps, wanting to add Club América youth squad Edson Álvarez. According to the Half Time ‘Filtered Touch’ column, he had some talks with the Ajax player.

The source pointed out that it was Dreyfus, the one who sought out Edson to have some talks to inform him and talk about his philosophy; however, the Mexican would have rejected him because they do not share some ideals.

Ajax beat ADO Den Haag 5-0 in Amsterdam, with a goal from Mexican defender Edson Álvarez. The former América player made the third at 32 minutes.

Both his partner and the player do not share his philosophy, so he does not seek or will seek the ‘coach’ in the future. Álvarez is going through his best moment since he arrived in Europe, being a key player in Ajax, with the aim of achieving the Eredivisie title.