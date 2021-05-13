Ajax: Edson Álvarez will miss the closing of the season and is already thinking about the ‘Tri’

The Mexican midfielder, Edson Alvarez, who was expelled in the classic of Netherlands, He traveled to Mexico to begin his vacation with his family, as reported by the club in a statement on networks.

After his great season and being one of the players who suffered the most in the second half of the championship, the board decided to give him his break, so he will miss the closing of the league.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara players

With this, he concludes his great season with the Ajax, with which he won the Eredivisie and the Cup title, getting his pass to the next Champions League and being one of the best in his position.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Markers that The Machine needs to qualify in the Liguilla

Now, after enjoying with his family, Álvarez will have to concentrate with the Mexican National Team for the friendly matches and the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, in addition, the dilemma remains about which tournament he will go to, if the Olympic Games or the Gold Cup.