Ajax: Edson Álvarez shows his quality by setting a new record in the Eredivisie

One of the Mexicans who lives the best moment since he arrived in Europe is Edson Alvarez, canterano of the Club América, who has established himself in the starting box of Have hag in the second round of the league.

Álvarez, again, returned to teach in the midfield over the weekend. ‘El Machín’, as several of his teammates call him, managed to set a new season record by stealing 14 balls against Waalwijk.

In his tenth straight game in the starting XI, Álvarez was lord and lord in the midfield, helping Ajax score three vital points on their way to the league title and thinking of coming back from the second leg against Roma in Europa League.

It should be remembered that after a difficult first season for the Mexican, Álvarez had a short preseason with a personal physical trainer, which has helped the player to stay in great shape since the start of the league.