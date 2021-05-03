Ajax: Edson Álvarez reveals the secret of his success in the Eredivisie

This weekend, Edson Alvarez became the fifth Mexican to lift the Eredivisie title, the first to do so with the team of Ajax, being a fundamental part of Erik Ten Hag’s painting.

The Club América youth squad had a difficult start, where he had very few minutes, even recently, ‘El Machín’ revealed that he was close to leaving the league if it had not been for the support of his teammate Lisandro Martínez.

In an interview for the Dutch portal, Trown, Álvarez indicated that he was highly questioned about his style of play when he arrived at Ajax; However, as the months went by and knowing his qualities, he knew that they could give balance to the midfield.

“At the beginning I received a lot of criticism for the type of player I am. I knew that they had midfielders at Ajax who have more football quality than me. What I give this team is balance. I feel when defense is needed, to win duels and conquer. balls. It provided energy and a winning mentality. “

Álvarez pointed out that beyond the talent that his teammates have, they need that ‘malice’ to face the games against rivals who play you with much more aggressiveness, since those were the games where they let go of points.