Ajax: Edson Álvarez reaches the highest value of his career

Edson Álvarez became a fundamental piece for the Ten Hag team this season, being key to obtaining the league title in the Eredivisie, so his great performance has been reflected in his value.

In the latest update of the portal specialized in player values, Transfermarkt, the Club América youth squad reached its highest value of his career with 14 million euros, being one of the most expensive in the entire league.

Álvarez, who is currently enjoying his vacation with his teammate, Lisandro Martínez, who was one of those who increased his value the most, started the season with a figure of 8 million euros and is about to double it.

A few months ago, ‘El Machín’ had already increased its value by four million, a sample of what the Mexican season was. Álvarez played 39 games in all competitions and scored two goals in the Eredivisie.