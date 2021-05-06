Ajax: Edson Álvarez is nominated by Dutch media for player of the year

The great season of Edson Alvarez with the Ajax It has earned him the praise of his teammates, legends and coach. What seemed like a complicated year for the Mexican, turned into a dream tournament-

Have hag You can’t imagine a team without the Club América youth squad in the midfield. ‘El Machín’ is the player who gives the team balance, which is why he has stood out as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Eredivisie.

Also read: Tigres UANL: The signing of Florian Thauvin would be closed for the Apertura 2021

His performances have been reflected by being nominated by the Dutch media, VoetbalPrimeur, to one of the best players of the season. Fans will have the opportunity to choose the best footballer of the year from among 20 candidates.

Edson Alvarez: ✓ Liga MX champion with America.

✓ Copa MX champion with America.

✓ Eredivisie champion with Ajax.

✓ Cup Champion with Ajax.

✓ Celebrated Champion of Champions with America.

✓ Held Super Cup with Ajax.

✓ Gold Cup Champion with Mexico. 23 years. MACHÍN. pic.twitter.com/e9SDDqTI2N – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 2, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas or Cruz Azul would ‘pay’ a million for Néstor Araujo

This is not the first time that a Mexican appears on this list, previously, Hirving Lozano did so in the 2018 season, while Andrés Guardado appeared in 2016, for his great campaign with PSV.