Ajax: Edson Álvarez has appreciated for his great season

With the victory this Sunday against AZ Alkmaar, the Ajax He is one point away from winning the Eredivisie title.At the end of the match, the fans celebrated and chanted the Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Club América youth squad has been a key player in the team Have Hag. At midweek he rescued ‘Los Hijos de los Dioses’ by scoring the tying goal, which earned him the praise of the Dutch press.

Its great year has not gone unnoticed and has been reflected in its value in the market. since, according to Transfermarkt, Álvarez was revalued this year, having a value of 12 million euros.

Its highest point has been 13 million euros; However, at the end of last year, its value was 8 million, increasing four in just one month, even remember that, in the summer window, there was talk of a possible interest from Valencia.