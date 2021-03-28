Ajax: Edson Álvarez drives his teammates crazy with Tacos and hot sauce

The selected del Tri, Edson Alvarez , has driven his South American compatriots crazy in Ajax with Mexican food, especially tacos and hot sauce, and it was Lisandro Martinez who revealed that thanks to Edson he discovered a rich complement to his food.

“I could see that I would never ever taste the hot sauce, but the truth is that I liked it. We have eaten tacos at Edson’s house and the truth is that they are very delicious.”

Also read: Liga MX: José Ramón Fernández’s son insults André Marín; told him everything

Martínez said that Edson AlvarezHe, Santos, Neres, Tagliafico and they have made a great group that gets together to hang out, exchange culinary customs and try to support each other within the club to improve.

“A nice group has formed there, the five South Americans. With some we share mate, with others not because not everyone likes mate, but it is very nice to have these boys”,

Like Edson Álvarez, Lisandro had bitter moments on the bench, because Eric Ten Hag stopped contemplating him by not adapting to his tactical dispositions.

Also read: Lisandro Martínez affirms that the Argentine National Team will miss Lionel Messi

“I had to start from scratch, redouble my effort and show him that he could count on me,” he told Efe, both “in training,” he said in a talk with EFE.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content