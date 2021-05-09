Ajax: Edson Álvarez apologizes to the Amsterdam fans after his expulsion in the Classical

The Mexican midfielder, Edson Álvarez was sent off at minute 45 of the match against Feyenoord, after “reaching” a hand in the area, which caused a penalty against those of the Amsterdam, for which the Machín apologized on social networks.

“Ajax Amsterdam a shame the red card, but the team showed attitude once again. The classics are won. Let’s go, ”he wrote on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

This is the second time that Edson Alvarez He is sent off this season from the Eredivisie, which after the victory last weekend, was crowned for the first time in the Dutch League.

El Clásico was taken by Ajax with a score of 3-0 after Leory Fer missed the penalty committed by Edson Álvarez. Erik Ten Hag’s team had no trouble keeping the win and continuing to build their league lead.

Edson will return to the courts on the last day when they visit Vitesse, the team they beat in the Dutch Super Cup and won the title, it was the first for the Mexican in the Dutch team.

