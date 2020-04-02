Marc Overmars, Sports Director of Ajax Amsterdam, has been very critical of the UEFA and the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) for encouraging the resumption of competitions. The former Barcelona player assures that both institutions put economic interests before the health of the players in full health alert for the coronavirus.

“The Eredivisie is dead. Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not say for sure that this is the biggest crisis since World War II, “Overmars told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, where it was dispatched at ease: «I compare UEFA and KNVB with the position of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, from a week ago: The economy is more important than the coronavirus. More than 100 people are dying every day in the Netherlands. “

The Overmars criticism comes after UEFA postponed June’s national team matches yesterday, giving the league competitions room to finish. The Dutch federation later announced that it is working to retake the Eredivisie in the second half of June, and the Ajax sports manager does not understand: Why is the discussion about money and not about public health? I was hoping that the KNVB would make an independent decision, but is hiding behind UEFA instead.

“Players also have fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers. They say they do not want to be the possible sources of contagion for a family member who may become seriously ill or even die, “added Overmars, who is on the side of the clubs that have called for the cancellation of the Dutch national championship (PEC Zwolle, Fortuna Sittard, RKC Waalwijk). UEFA continues to receive criticism for its management of the coronavirus crisis, the latter very harsh from the former Barça.