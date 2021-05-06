Ajax could sell Nicolás Tagliafico and David Neres

The technical director of Ajax, Marc Overmars, did not rule out this Thursday the departure of Argentine international Nicolás Tagliafico and Brazilian forward David Neres during the summer market.

“A departure from Nicolas Tagliafico Y David neres It would not be illogical, ”Overmars said in an interview with the Dutch magazine“ Voetbal International ”.

“Tagliafico has been playing here for three and a half years, he will turn 29 this summer and it is no secret that he is open to a transfer,” added the Ajax technical director.

The left-back arrived at the Amsterdam club in January 2018 from Independiente and is a fixture in coach Erik ten Hag’s usual eleven.

Last December, Tagliafico renewed his contract with Ajax until 2023, but the club made a commitment to open the door to the player this summer if a major European club showed interest, sources familiar with the negotiations told Efe.

Regarding Neres, Overmars said that “he has been at Ajax since the beginning of 2017, he is 24 years old and this time he wants to take a step”, that is, he would be open to leaving the Dutch team.

However, the Ajax leader warned that falling club revenues due to the pandemic have caused a change in the market.

“Our buyers don’t have it easy. In addition to the amounts of the transfers, perhaps the players who go to mid-table teams in Spain would no longer charge what they receive at Ajax and that step would be less attractive, “commented Overmars.