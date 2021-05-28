Ajax blocked the departure of Edson Álvarez to a great of the Spanish League

The situation of Edson Alvarez at Ajax it has been intermittent at least until the end of 2020, the Mexican was not close to his family, he had lost minutes in the squad of Have hag and his departure was the best option.

Valencia was nowhere near taking the Mexican, but Ajax’s demand for money forced the former Águilas del América player to stay in Amsterdam.

“Valencia really wanted him, but he couldn’t do much,” revealed his agent Fulco van Kooperen in an interview with Ajax Showtime.

“Ajax would prefer not to lose Edson, and if the financial agreement is not the most favorable for Ajax, it is difficult. But it would have been a good solution if Edson hadn’t started to make up playing time, “said Van Kooperen.

However, the decision was the best for Álvarez and Ajax, because with the solution of their personal problems the best version of the Mexican arrived, taking over the ownership again and being the protagonist in the last semester of the championship.

