Ajax: André Onana’s punishment reduced after testing positive for doping

The Ajax considers it worthwhile to take the case of André Onana to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) which has lowered the suspension imposed on the Cameroonian goalkeeper from twelve to nine months for taking a doping substance.

Ajax had appealed the sanction of the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who was found furosemide, in an anti-doping control carried out on October 30.

The soccer player always defended that he confused a prescription drug for his girlfriend with an aspirin because the packages were similar.

“We are convinced that André took that substance by accident and not to perform better,” said Ajax CEO Edwin van der Saar.

The club’s appeal was held virtually on June 2. UEFA had asked to maintain the one-year suspension, while Ajax claimed to revoke it entirely or, failing that, a reduction.

The CAS has partially upheld the appeal against Onana’s 12-month suspension for doping. Finally it is reduced to 9. The goalkeeper will be able to train two months before the end of the punishment, set on November 4, 2021. It could affect his future, several clubs want him pic.twitter.com/2FWW1BdWE9 – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) June 10, 2021

“With this sentence we have gained three months compared to the initial suspension so it was worth taking the case to CAS,” said Van der Saar.

Onana will be able to play again with both the Cameroon team and Ajax from 4 November.