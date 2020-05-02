One damn again, the UEFA champions league It gave me reason to say that it is the best club competition in the world. What games please: last week was perfect for the vacation-soccer combination. There were two teams that gave an important chime. Two clubs that few thought would reach the semifinals. Both of them were named surprise cars of this 18/19 edition of Champions.

First the Ajax. The team of the children of the gods that after 20 years got into the best four again. Not only that: first they had the nerve to eliminate the three-time European champion and now, they took out the Vecchia Signora. Both games, playing as visitors. The merits abound in this young Dutch outfit. That although it is true that it is historical, it is also true that it has defensive inexperience due to the young age of its centrals. Although, De Ligt is a gem and not more; You have to have character and personality to wear the captain’s badge at age 19, damn.

Second, the Tottenham. The Spurs who for the first time in their history slipped into the Champions League semifinals, defeating Manchester City with a tie on the global scoreboard, beware. The collective work of Pochettino’s pupils, could be imposed on you by you last Wednesday at the citizens’ house. What, despite having the loss of Harry Kane, they knew how to work the duel and emerge victorious after all. Just in the season where they did not invest in transfers. Amazing.

I love being part of the story. So I recognize you two, Ajax and Tottenham. I personally thank them for their dedication and football. They did it at a difficult time for me. They made me vibrate and feel a huge emotion. They are full of good arguments for reaching the final of Europe and fighting it as if it were an imperial battle. The consolidation of their work will only come: if they raise that trophy in Madrid. Only and specifically, they will be immortal if they accomplish that feat.

Two more games – each side – are missing to know who will play for the ‘orejona’ in the Wanda Metropolitano. Although my hunch tells me that the champion comes out of the other key: no one will take away his achievements from these two who today are among the European elite. It will be a clash to remember, in Amsterdam and London. The Champions League is always generous with its perfect and ineffable moments, for those of us who love football.

Ajax, Amsterdam, Champions League, De Ligt, London, Madrid 2019, Pochettino, Rumbo a Madrid, Semifinals, Tottenham, UCL, Wanda Metropolitano