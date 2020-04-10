Wrestlemania 36 was the first closed-door pay-per-view in WWE. However, WWE has tried to entertain its audience in the best way in this Coronavirus crisis. According to many wrestling fans and experts, The best fight of this show was the one starring The Undertaker and AJ Styles at the BONEYARD MATCH. Although it was not a fight in the ring, WWE managed to give us that spark of ¨old school¨ that we wanted.

We saw The Undertaker with his American Badass character back, and an AJ Styles who rose to the expectations we expected. The Undertaker managed to take the victory by burying the “phenomenal” alive. However, in the last WWE Raw show, AJ Styles was not present.

Wikipedia declares him dead

After the Boneyard Match, The Wikipedia page declared the phenomenal deceased, after The Undertaker buried him alive. Although we can take it as a joke, Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that WWE plans to leave AJ Styles out of action for an undetermined time, to give this rivalry post-combat realism. However, you cannot leave it for long, as ¨Phenomenal¨ is one of the key pieces on the WWE Raw roster.

¨AJ Styles will be out of action, but not for long as he is considered a valuable player on the roster. The roster lacks a good heel, since right now the maximum champion in a babyface.

AJ Styles also spoke about the fight he had with The Undertaker. He stated that he liked the cinematic theme that WWE put to it, but what You should not do this kind of fight all the time as you could lose “the special feeling”.

