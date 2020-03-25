AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36. Last night during the WWE RAW broadcast the stipulation for this match was released.

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36

The first fight in history with The Boneyard Match stipulation was announced last night on WWE RAW. During yesterday’s red branding show, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows appeared in the ring with Styles doing a promo on The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool.

In the promo AJ Styles mocked The Undertaker and his wife and said that he will bury The Undertaker just as his wife has buried her husband’s career forcing him to still fight when he should be retired.

Later in the program the stipulation was already announced as an officer for combat, although we had no response from the Deadman. We should also point out that the rules of the Boneyard combat were not explained at any time, nor exactly what it would consist of.

Presumably, this is one of the matches that will not be recorded or that has been recorded in the Performance Center and that can be recorded in one of the other locations that WWE had announced for the celebration of Wrestlemania 36.

Now it remains to be seen how all this is reflected on the screen when we see Wrestlemania 36 on two different nights and without an audience present.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.