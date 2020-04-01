AJ Styles talks about Michelle McCool using her fighting move

Wrestling planet | AJ Styles talks about Michelle McCool using The Styles Clash

WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and AJ Styles will face The Undertaker in the first Boneyard Match. When asked by the Bump panel if he was afraid, Styles replied that he was not afraid to face “The Deadman.”

Styles asked:

It’s a street fight. Listen, what am I afraid of?

He’s just a man. And that? And now, you will enter a Boneyard Match where there are no rules; anything can happen. It looks like he has the home advantage. But I have friends, and they don’t like to see me hurt. «

Last month, Styles did a promo where he took the rivalry on a personal level by mentioning Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool. During the Taker promo last WWE Raw, Undertaker kindly returned Styles, saying McCool was the first to use a variation of Styles Clash (which she called Faith Breaker).

Styles considers the Undertaker’s statement to be hysterical and gives his opinion on it.

«Michelle, instead of taking advice from her husband, was observing me elsewhere (AJ Styles at that time was in TNA),. You know, learning how to do the Styles Clash ».

“Maybe that’s why he’s so angry, I was trying to teach him a few things, and obviously she learned from the best, AJ Styles.”

Styles concluded his interview with The Bump by saying that he looks forward to the challenge that awaits him.

Well, not knowing what will happen will be different. But, the fight that Undertaker and I are going to have will be different, and it is a good thing »,

I don’t know when was the last time you saw a Boneyard Match. I’ve had a lot of questions like, ‘What is a Boneyard Match?’

I guess we’re going to find out. But I can tell you this, it will be a unique match and we will steal the show.

The location is different and it’s definitely something everyone will want to see. ‘

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.