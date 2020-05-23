AJ Styles was transferred to the SmackDown brand

The Phenomenal One returns to the SmackDown roster. In the last edition of Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that AJ Styles was transferred to the blue brand. In other words, he would no longer be a “WWE RAW guest” at the vacant Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole announced that AJ Styles will now officially be part of the Blue Brand roster.

WWE through his Twitter account confirmed the transfer of Styles from WWE RAW to WWE SmackDown.

BREAKING NEWS: @AJStylesOrg has been traded to #SmackDown for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/ynAxeLGqZK – WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

Latest news: @AJStylesOrg has been transferred to #SmackDown for future consideration.

With the arrival of AJ Styles to the cast of WWE SmackDown, The Phenomenal One is a great reinforcement for the blue brand, which once again has in its ranks the man who carried SmackDown on his shoulders between 2016 and 2017 where Styles was the WWE champion. The most successful stage in WWE was when Styles was on WWE SmackDown where he managed to be crowned twice WWE champion.

Change to WWE RAW

During the last Superstars Shake Up, Styles was moved from SmackDown to RAW, where he reunited again with his friends, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to reform their alliance on The OC. During his stay on the red mark, he was involved in a fight for the Universal Championship, where he lost to champion Seth Rollins. After his fight with Rollins, he was chasing the United States championship back then at the hands of Ricochet. Styles was champion of the United States for 143 days until he lost his championship to Rey Mysterio. After being in the undercard, Styles faced The Undertaker at the Wrestlemania Night 1 main event.

What do you think about the transfer of AJ Styles to the cast of SmackDown?

