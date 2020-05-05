AJ Styles qualifies for the Money In The Bank match

AJ Styles is classified for men’s ladder match Money In The Bank after defeating Humberto Carrillo in a Gauntlet match during the last episode of WWE RAW.

The combat was developed taking as first participants Bobby Lashley and Titus O Neil, who the latter was eliminated by Lashley. After Titusthey arrived Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin, who were also eliminated by Bobby Lashley. The next to arrive was Humberto Carrillo, which managed to eliminate Lashley by disqualification and the next to appear was Angel Garza. Cheek resisted to the end eliminated to Heron and Austin Theory. However, the last participant, AJ Styles broke the streak of Humberto Carrillo and was the winner of the Gauntlet match to determine the remaining gap in the male ladder match of Money In The Bank.

And in this way, AJ Styles beside Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Otis and Aleister Black, they will fight for the briefcase of MITB next Sunday, May 10.

Who is your favorite fighter to be the next Mr. MITB?

