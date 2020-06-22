The Last Ride documentary hit the WWE Universe hard, as it seemed the time had finally come when The Undertaker hung up his fighting boots and retired from WWE once and for all. If that was the case, then his last fight has been against AJ Styles in The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

With # TheLastRide’s final chapter upon us… What’s the ONE WORD that comes to mind when you think of @undertaker? pic.twitter.com/Epc2LvhdbC – WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

In fact, it was the most appropriate way to end The Undertaker’s career, but it seems that in a question-and-answer session with Sports Illustrated, before the last episode of the documentary, AJ Styles had said that there was a possibility that The Undertaker would fight one last fight with him and it would be at WrestleMania 37.

AJ Styles on having one last fight inside WWE against The Undertaker

AJ Styles opened up by saying he wouldn’t blame The Undertaker if The Deadman decided to withdraw from the fight forever. However, he said he still hoped to have one last bout with The Undertaker and that he had ideas on what to do with him inside a ring this time, unlike the last time he fought him in a graveyard.

AJ Styles said he had very specific ideas about what he would do in that match, but in the end, it was up to Undertaker to decide if he was going to have one last fight within WWE.

There is still hope that The Undertaker will have one more fight. You can’t blame him if he decides this is it. I don’t know how you feel about it. I still have ideas of what we would do in the ring. I will keep you, I will save you if you ever want us to have that opportunity together in the ring. It all depends on Taker, but I’m holding on to those ideas.

‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles went on to say that WWE’s fight against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 37 would be ideal, but they would have to get ahead if Undertaker really wanted that one.

Would @undertaker return for one last match? NEVER SAY NEVER. THE FINAL CHAPTER of #TheLastRide is available now on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/y6bBFe5LVG – WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

It would be ideal. But we have to find out if Taker wants to do one more fight. Do you have one more “last fight” on it? I do not know. Doing it absolutely would take that trip with him.

Given what we know now, this seems highly unlikely. However, a match by AJ Styles and Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 37, knowing it would be The Deadman’s last fight, would be something from another world.

