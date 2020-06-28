AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Otis and other stars were absent from the latest SmackDown recordings, after a terrible week for WWE over various COVID-19 cases.

The absence of these fighters should have been positive for COVID-19 or because they preferred to stay home due to multiple cases. Both options sound pretty bad for the yellow label landscape that will have to do something to stay afloat as long as the fighters take it.

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and more would have Covid-19

Various media report that despite the secrecy being handled by the WWE, it is said that at least one of the aforementioned is a positive case and the company will begin to take the health of its fighters very seriously from this case.

In addition to Styles, Bryan and Otis, Mandy Rose, Sonia Deville, Tucker, Mojo and Shorty G were also missing this week. Additionally, confirmed cases of advertisers (such as Renee Young) and producers.

Among the direct contacts that have been reported is Renee Young’s interview with Daniel Bryan, last week’s SmackDown opening segment with Renee and Style, and backstage work that Jamie Noble did very closely with Sorty G and Mojo.

Although most cases of COVID-19 present asymptomatically or with mild symptoms, the virus is still surprising and deadly, which has raised psychosis in much of the cast, and the absences will surely make themselves felt.

Last week the news of multiple cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in WWE, with approximately 30 positives among fighters, the public and workers. For that reason SmackDown had to be changed to a tribute to the Undertaker.

At Lucha Noticias we sincerely hope that everyone is safe.

