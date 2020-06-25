AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, Daniel Bryan and others at risk for Covid-19 | Fight News

WWE has been ravaged by a covid-19 outbreak, with approximately two dozen infected employees, including host, interviewer and commentator Renee Young.

The company has scheduled intensive covid-19 testing days for all of its employees and also for the select audience that has been attending the shows, but there is strong concern about the fighters who shared the ring with Renee in the last edition of SmackDown.

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Matt Riddle in touch with Renee Young

In the opening segment, Renee stepped into the ring with AJ Styles for her coronation as champion. Soon after, Daniel Bryan also stepped up to the string, followed by Matt Riddle and much of the SmackDown cast.

Although Renee took very little time in the ring, we could see her at the microphone, without a mask, speaking to the intercontinental champion. In addition, it is said that she shared some moments in backstage and off camera with some fighters, so the cast of the blue brand is being watched.

It is known that the tests for the covid-19 are not 100% accurate and frequently give false positives, so the company is still studying an action plan that could culminate in a two-week quarantine for the cast.

In Lucha Noticias we will continue to inform you of any update.

