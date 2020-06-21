The Undertaker surprised the world of wrestling when he announced his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride. During the famous documentary series, The Undertaker struggles to find the best way to say goodbye not only to his character but also to the business that has made him who he is. As the fighting world gathers its thoughts and ponders The Phenom’s announcement, AJ Styles, The Undertaker’s final opponent, went to Twitter to share a message.

At WWE WrestleMania 36, ​​AJ Styles and The Undertaker staged a classic movie match called the Boneyard Match. The match ended with The Undertaker burying The Phenomenal One and riding in style. AJ Styles turned to Twitter to share his feelings about The Phenom’s retirement.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q – AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker has finally found the perfect ending that you could expect at the biggest event of the year. There may not have been a better way for The Phenom to decide to appear in a character that was a mix of The Deadman and The American Badass.

The Undertaker has been synonymous with WrestleMania since its streak came to light. The Deadman had been undefeated in 21 WrestleManias until WrestleMania 30. Brock Lesnar was the first WWE superstar to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The second defeat for The Phenom in the Showcase of the Immortals occurred at WrestleMania 33 at the hands of Roman Reigns. As for WrestleMania’s streak, The Undertaker has withdrawn with a 25-2 record.

AJ Styles, since being buried by The Undertaker at WrestleMania, has returned just in time for PPV Money In The Bank, where he lost at Men’s Money In The Bank. After MITB, The Face That Runs The Place was transferred to SmackDown. At the Blue Label, AJ Styles competed in the Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. He defeated Daniel Bryan in the tournament final last week, winning his first Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

This week on SmackDown, Matt Riddle debuted on the show, interrupting AJ Styles’ celebration. The King Of Bros defeated the Intercontinental Champion in an impromptu fight on their debut. Will this create a rivalry between the two for the coveted Championship? We’ll have to keep tuning into SmackDown every week to find out.

