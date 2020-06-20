New Intercontinental Champion Aj Styles will defend the title in the next edition of the Blue Show

After winning the Intercontinental title on SmackDown prior to Backlash, Aj Styles will have his first defense next week. According to f4wonline, WWE announced that Styles will fight Drew Gulak next Friday on SmackDown. Prior to his victory against Daniel Bryan in the final of the tournament for the title, Styles lost in a heads-up against Gulak, making the fighter his first opponent for the belt.

In the recent edition of the blue show Aj Styles organized a party to celebrate his coronation as Intercontinental champion. The act was attended by several SmackDown superstars surrounding the ring. During the segment Styles invited Daniel Bryan to the ring to congratulate him and place the title on his waist. However Bryan argued that if Styles wanted to be a true champion he would have to defend the championship against roster fighters like Shorty G, Gran Metalik or Big E.

After declaring that only those who are up to it would have opportunities, Matt Riddle made his debut to confront Aj Styles and challenge him to a match in which the title was not at stake. In the final moments of the fight the champion faced Daniel Bryan outside the ring, which allowed Riddle to apply his shot Bro Derek to take the victory.

As seen on the blue show, Styles could maintain a rivalry with Daniel Bryan or Matt Riddle. However, we will have to wait for the next SmackDown broadcast to know the plans for the Intercontinental title.

