AJ Styles advances to the semifinals of the vacant Intercontinental Championship Tournament. With a Phenomenal Forearm, Styles took the victory against Shinsuke Nakamura. In next week’s SmackDown issue, AJ Styles will face Elias in the semifinals. Recall that Elias defeated King Corbin to advance to the semifinals in the last edition of SmackDown.

In addition Jeff Hardy and Daniel Bryan complete the other semifinal key in the tournament, they will also meet next week on WWE SmackDown.

Vacant Intercontinental Title Tournament: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Victory for AJ Styles, in which the two fighters have proven to know each other very well in the ring. Very varied contest, but Styles showed a little more than Nakamura in the final stretch, and it was the detail that made him move forward in the tournament. Something we saw during the final stretch of the fight was an intense rhythm between both fighters, like AJ trying to find the count of 3 through roll-ups, but Nakamura manifests his defense with a key to the opponent. This would not be an obstacle for Styles and he applies a Styles Clash but still does not taste victory. Shinsuke still stands, but Styles gives more and with a Phenomenal Forearm he sends his opponent to the canvas tapestry to get the count of 3.

RESULT: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think AJ Styles is crowned as the new Intercontinental Champion? What is your favorite fighter for the intercontinental title?

