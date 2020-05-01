AJ Lee, the pioneer of the Women’s Revolution in WWE. Much is said about the four horsewomen that changed the women’s division of the company but before there was AJ Lee.

In this 2020 it has been five years since AJ Lee retired from the world of wrestling after having a last match in the RAW after Wrestlemania 31. In these five years the WWE female scene has changed a lot, but in part it is due to the attitude of AJ Lee during his time in WWE.

AJ Lee changed the point of view of the female fight in terms of character, it showed at a time where the fighters or Divas in those years were only a hobby or had a fight to go to the bathroom as the fans said, that it could be something more than just a pretty face on screen and it was the ability to develop a character.

Her bipolar persona made her present herself to the public as someone capable of playing with the public and engaging the audience as any man on the main roster could. People expected to see what AJ Lee was doing when he stepped out into the ring, her moment as General Manager of RAW was playing to the public, something that then no girl had the time or the characteristics to do it.

AJ Lee was also able to make his pipe bomb when she came out on stage after a three-on-three match and said what many people thought and did not dare to say, criticizing the reality show Total Divas where the vast majority of the fighters participated.

Not only did AJ Lee complain about WWE’s on-screen treatment but he also complained backstage and in public when He complained that the company’s fighters charged much less than their male peers on issues of merchandise sales percentages and extras for PPV.

AJ Lee managed to vindicate the figure of the woman within WWE, and the great pity is that we can not see her fight anymore.

