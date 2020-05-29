The Spanish population is beginning to emerge from a mandatory confinement that cannot yet be glimpsed when it will come to an end, nor what will be the return to normal life, nor what will be the economic consequences.

What is almost certain is that many things are going to change, that we will have to reinvent ourselves in many ways and that our lives will be affected by the consequences of this global pandemic.

“Mobility will also be affected, I think that there will be fear and greater caution in people when it comes to exposing themselves to possible contagion,” he says. Oscar Castellano, General Director of AIXAM Ibérica.

And it is that many analysts and some consultants are already analyzing the social and economic consequences of COVID-19 and almost all of them agree in pointing out that mobility will become more individual, with a greater demand on the interior cleaning of the vehicle and keeping a greater distance Between people.

“We believe that after COVID-19, the small, private vehicle will gain in relevance, even in large cities, especially quadricycles and two-wheelers. And it is not a belief, since the confinement was extended we have detected a notable increase in visits to our website, as well as questions and requests for information through our digital channels, “he points out Óscar Castellano.

Smaller cars, only two seats, 100% electric and safer than mopeds, are the virtues of AIXAM vehicles that Internet users are asking about and are most interested in. “This trend is also related to the fact that more and more young people lack a driving license, especially those who live in large cities, and the AIXAM do not need a driving license to be able to drive with them. Without a doubt, our cars are an excellent alternative for individual mobility in the city ”, comments the General Director of AIXAM Ibérica.

With only 15 years old and being in possession of the AM driving license, you can now drive any of the models from the wide AIXAM range. Very safe, an AIXAM has many elements of guarantee in the event of an accident, but also with the help of ABS braking for better control of the vehicle stopping and improving stability in adverse weather conditions. In addition to insurance they are comfortable and compact, which makes them very easy to park. And in the case of e-AIXAM, they are exempt from paying the parking ticket in the blue zone because they are 100% electric.

