Aíto’s new project presented

03/26/2021 at 20:15 CET

The Mollet del Vallès City Council (Vallès Oriental) and the Aíto García Reneses Foundation yesterday presented a new training project that is aimed at all people who practice sports. Already in 2017, the Vallesano city council and the Basketball Technician Foundation signed a collaboration agreement with the intention of promoting sport as a means of social integration and as a healthy and healthy life habit.

‘Posa’t al dia, Format en l’esport’, the motto of the new project, offers a series of training courses adapted to any sport in online and free format. Aíto stated that he was “delighted to follow this path that they started in 2017 together with the Mollet & rdquor; City Council. The mayor of the consistory also showed his satisfaction.

“He has always been linked to the world of basketball, but his sporting career is also supported by training, it is his DNA, and in this sense, we fully agree when it comes to projecting our sports policies from the Mollet City Council”, said Josep Monràs , mayor of Mollet.