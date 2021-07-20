Aitor Nieto will dispute the title of the European Union against a powerful rival

The Asturian Aitor Nieto (26-6-1, 10 KOs), a six-time welterweight champion of Spain, wants to contest the European Union title as planned before the pandemic.

Due to the fact that Néstor Domínguez, Nieto’s promoter, has not been able to organize this title for the reasons that we know, the EBU let the French dispute it Yahya Tlaouziti (who was going to be a rival in principle to Nieto) and Mehdi Mouhib, which a few days ago entered the ring with victory for the last by a resounding KO in the fourth round.

Mehdi «Coco» Mouhib (19-2, 12 KO) is, therefore, the new European Union welterweight champion. The Asturian Nieto is the contender and wants a shooting fight in September, to offer the French a defense of his title in November in Oviedo.

The brave Aitor Nieto, 37, wants to continue giving joy to the fans.