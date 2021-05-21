Aitor Karanka will be a UEFA observer at the European Championship

05/21/2021 at 10:33 AM CEST

Two Spaniards in addition to the Spanish team and the ten arbitration representatives, will be at the EURO this summer. They will do it within the group of observers of UEFA for the big club competition this summer.

It is the select group of former footballers and technicians who are in charge of technically and tactically analyzing the matches of the next Eurocup, the vast majority already perform these functions in continental club competitions, the Champions League Y Europa League.

The big news is the return of Aitor karanka, until recently a technician of the Birminghan, a situation that has prevented him from acting as an observer in the Champions and the Europa League. Initially Karanka will be in London taking advantage of his family residence.

The other Spanish representative is the most veteran, Gines Melendez is the oldest. He has been part of this group since his time as a coach in the lower categories of Spain and head of the national school of trainers of the RFEF and later as head of sports in the Federation of Armenia. It could be designated precisely for the national team’s matches at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville.

The Spanish talborb is part of this group Roberto Martinez, select Belgian and that has been around for a couple of seasons. Obviously in this case you will not be able to develop these functions when you are with your selection. Within this group of this group is the former footballer and now a coach, with great ties to Spanish football, such as Romanian Cosmin Contra.

The rest is made up of members of the level of Packie bonner, the former English player and coach Phil Neville, Willi rutensteiner or the also british Gareth southgate. They choose the Mvp of each party and eleven of the Eurocup

These observers of UEFA are in charge of technically analyzing all the meetings of the Eurocup. Both from the tactical disposition that is put on the field of play as well as when choosing the Mvp of each encounter. In addition, and as a result of these reports, the eleventh of the Eurocup. The eleven best players on the different lines of the pitch