Aitor is back! First image of Mario Casas in the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’

For a time, Atresmedia kept one last ace up its sleeve in the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’: the return of Mario Casas to retake one of the roles that gave him the most fame.

The project was first announced with Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto and Carlos Santos. Later it was confirmed that Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva would also return as Sara and Lucas, in addition to Neus Sanz and Adriana Ozores. Finally, the veterans’ roster was completed with Juan Diego and Mario Casas, who will give life to Don Lorenzo and Aitor Carrasco.

With the new season already recorded, we are still waiting for a premiere date. But Atresmedia has seen fit to show a first look at the look that Mario Casas will have in this return of Aitor. It can be seen in this photo of the filming with the actor of ‘Three meters above the sky’ with Paco Tous, Michelle Jenner and Pepón Nieto.

How exciting is this paquero return being? #LoshombresdePaco pic.twitter.com/yoAbayI6RC ? Paco’s men (@hombresdepaco) March 30, 2021

In addition to the returning actors, Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti join the cast. Everything for a return to the full-fledged series, which will be broadcast on Antena 3 in Prime Time and will pick up the story 11 years later. According to the synopsis, Paco, Mariano and theirs will face a case of illegal traffic in radioactive weapons, and they promise as much surrealism as in the original nine seasons.

Very thankful

For those who do not already know, Mario Casas made it clear when he won the Goya for Best Actor a few weeks ago that he does not deny the films and series that made him famous. Without any embarrassment, he dedicated the Academy Award, the first of his career, to “everyone who has ever been three meters above the sky.”

Also in this vein, when the oldest of the Casas spoke of his return to ‘Los Hombres de Paco’, he assured that he could not refuse a request like this: “Luis San Narciso, the casting director, called me, who opted for me first. in ‘SMS, without fear of dreaming’ and then in ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ and he told me that they would be very excited for him to be there. The Pacos are part of my life and professional process and I could not refuse. I will be there because it is a series that made me known, besides with some colleagues and enormous actors, we all share a dream “.