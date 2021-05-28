Aitor Esteban warns Pablo Casado of what could happen and gets 6,000 ‘likes’ in three hours

Aitor Esteban’s viral tweet. (Photo: TWITTER)

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, announced this Friday that his formation will be mobilized by collecting signatures against the possible granting of pardons to those convicted of the ‘procés’ by the Government led by Pedro Sánchez, while presenting motions in the 8,000 city ​​councils of Spain for the parties to speak.

“If the Supreme Court has said that those who have tried to break coexistence, harmony and the Constitution cannot be pardoned, we politicians should respect it,” said Casado, who has participated in the IV National Fair for the Repopulation of the Rural Spain, Presura 20, in a discussion with the president of the Maragatería Foundation, Elena Pisonero.

Casado has criticized Sánchez’s statements appealing to revitalize the towns because he does not want a country “foreign to himself” and has criticized him for saying so a day after “advancing pardons” to those who argue that “Catalonia is not Spain ”. He has also reproached him for going to participate “at a table for self-determination.”

And shortly after the news was known, the PNV spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has published a tweet that has been very successful on the social network, with more than 6,000 ‘likes’ in three hours.

In it, the Basque politician reminds Pablo Casado of what happened years ago with Mariano Rajoy: “Pablo Casado says that the PP is going to collect signatures against the pardons. That was already done by Mariano Rajoy with the Statute, and it ended very badly. It actually brought us here. “

Meanwhile, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have expressed their support for the concentration called on June 13 against the Government and the concession …

