Aitana’s response when asked if she is a radical feminist

The singer Aitana is one of the Spanish artists who mean the most in the feminist struggle, as she shows daily, even publishing a song, Ni una más, in which she fights against gender violence.

The ex-triumphant has granted an interview to the newspaper El Mundo in which she has been asked about the origin of this song: “It is a feminist theme, but I wanted to explain it from what I live, from what my environment lives and from the conversations that I have with my friends, with my mother, with my aunts … ”.

“I am very grateful to have a loudspeaker and I am going to use it to explain a bit what is happening to me, what is happening to us. Because if this doesn’t happen to us, why do so many women go out on the street on March 8? “, He added about the song.

During the interview, she was also asked if she considers herself a radical feminist. Aitana has assured that yes, because it is “in favor of equality and not violence.” “It is nothing else. It is that my message is that. I want everything to be completely equal and equitable ”, he has settled.

The artist has assured that she really needs to feel that a man cannot feel more than her to do whatever he wants with her. “We have to fight not to back down and, above all, so that those who come later also have that easier road, more ‘paved’, calmer,” he commented.

Aitana, in addition, has also been asked by artists who do not mean themselves to avoid criticism on social networks. The young singer has been saddened by this fact and has wondered “what kind of society are we becoming, that we do not stop pointing out and accusing any movement of any person, that nothing …

