Aitana goes to ‘La Resistencia’ and the program goes directly to the ‘trending topic’

The singer Aitana, in ‘La Resistencia’. (Photo: MOVISTAR +)

Interviews on the La Resistencia program do not usually stand out for dealing with serious issues, quite the opposite. But this Wednesday the singer Aitana has come and, between jokes and jokes, she has found the moment to launch a very important message.

During the interview, the singer announced that she will release a new song in two days: Not one more. “It’s no joke,” Aitana announced to David Broncano before they put a fragment of the song on the Movistar + program.

“It has a pretty deep message, so we’d mess it up a bit. Better not get involved in this issue “, has warned before the jokes of the presenter.

“It is a feminist message, of equality. Basically to make visible the insecurity that women often have ”, she added. Aitana has explained that the issue addresses feminism from where she sees it. Specifically, the “uncomfortable” and insecure moments that occur on many occasions when women walk alone down the street.

“It’s a shitty situation,” the singer has summed up.

The singer has shown naturalness and has started the applause of the public by asking, without Broncano bringing up the subject, to ask the usual questions. “Sex and money? Well, yourself, you have gotten into trouble so answer ”, has launched the presenter.

And, without mincing words, Aitana has assured that she has “many” sexual relations since she is 22 years old and has a boyfriend. “I do not count them,” he added. On money in the bank: “I just bought a house and I have a mortgage. So not much, really ”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

David Bustamante reveals that what he earns the most money with is not with music

‘La Resistencia’ plays it to the actress Marina Salas and ‘steals’ her website

Loles León is vaccinated against the coronavirus and leaves a phrase that only she could pronounce

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.