Yesterday Vadhir Derbez surprised us with a cute video where sing along with her little sister Aitana Derbez being the first time that she sings and managed to steal the hearts of millions of people.

In this video once again the Derbez they showed their great talent that they carry through their veins, because without a doubt Aitana inherited the beautiful voice of her mother Alessandra.

The small stole the heart of the public and surprised them not only for his incredible voice when singing along with his brother who also played the guitar, but for his pronunciation at English and the great feeling that he put to the song.

I discovered that my 5-year-old sister Aitana is super musical and we prepared this surprise for you on my YouTube channel, « Vadhir wrote in a post.

Vadhir began to play the guitar and sing, while Aitana accompanied him with the song. Dance Monkey.

The video, with just one day of being shared on its official YouTube channel so far, has more than 2.5 million views and endless comments from his followers, family and even other celebrities.

SUCH A JOYAAAA « , » Nooooo what a thing! They look great! « , » I can notoooooooooooooo « , » I love it !! How nice that you push her to that « , she inherited her mother’s talent in terms of voice, in fact she has a lot of talent around her. Great, » were some of the comments.

Aitana Derbez Rosaldo without a doubt was born into a very talented family with her mother, father and siblings and this time she showed that talent is also in her as expected.

Many now ask Vadhir to make more videos along with her sister, because they fell in love with her beautiful voice, so it would not be anything strange that we begin to see more interpretations of little Aitana.

