Aitana, C. Tangana or David Bisbal, winners of some distributed Odeón Awards

MADRID, Mar 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Aitana, C. Tangana, Ana Mena, David Bisbal, Dua Lipa, Leiva, Maria Jimenez, Pablo Alboran, Maria Jose Llergo or Old Morla, have been some of the recognized artists in a widely distributed Odeon Awards ceremony and that this year has taken place through social networks.

The movement in networks (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook of the Odeon Awards) began at noon this Wednesday, March 10 with the announcement of the Best Video Clip Award, which went to Ana Mena and Rocco Hunt for ‘A un paso de la luna’.

Before continuing with the delivery, the awards have paid a small tribute to all those artists and music professionals who have passed away in the last year. After that, David Bisbal has received the Odeon Award for Best Album in the pop category, for his latest work ‘En tus planes’.

The Odeon Awards have expanded the categories with respect to the first edition, accommodating different musical genres. The next of the announced awards has gone to ‘Posible’ by Bunbury, this time as Best Rock Album.

They have completed the awards for Best Album, in the categories of urban, flamenco and alternative, the Spanish rapper Kidd Keo for ‘Back to Rockport’, Israel Fernández & Diego del Morao, for ‘Love’, and the Catalan group Txarango with ‘De vent i ales’, respectively.

Following, Dua Lipa has received the International Odeon Artist Award. Regarding the revelation artists of the year, in the different categories: the Urban Revelation Artist Odeon has been for RVFV, stage name of Rafael Ruíz; Marlon has received the Odeón Revelation Rock Artist award and in the flamenco category, the award has been for the from Córdoba María José Llergo.

La la love you have been chosen as Revelation Artist of alternative music and, with similar results in the field of pop, Nil moliner (Pop Relief Artist). The Best COVID Project has been for Stay homas and the songs created from the terrace of the flat they share in the Eixample district of Barcelona.

The Odeón Awards have also rewarded the public’s choice, with their consumption of music on digital platforms and the purchase of physical formats. Thus, in this category the awards for Best Urban Song (Chema Rivas, ‘A thousand tequilas’) and Best Pop Song (Aitana with Cali and Dandee for ‘+’).

The Puerto Rican singer of trap and reggaeton Bad bunny He led the Top 100 Spanish Albums in 2020. The millions of streaming listeners of his songs have served to achieve the statuette for the Latin Artist Odeón.

The list of winners is completed by the categories that recognize the Best Artist in each genre. Singer Maria Toledo was in charge of discovering the Best Flamenco Artist, an award that has fallen into the hands of Maria Jimenez.

Old Morla and Leiva They have collected the awards for Best Alternative and Rock Artist respectively. In addition, Pablo Alboran, has obtained the Odeon Pop Artist Award and C. Tangana The Artist Odeon Urbano has been taken.